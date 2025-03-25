ESPN Names Ascending Jets Star Among Top Free Agents For Next Offseason
Breece Hall is one of the NFL's best running backs and likely will be paid as such next year. Will the New York Jets pay the price?
In a piece published last week, ESPN's Matt Bown named Hall among the top players set to hit free agency next offseason. A second-round pick in 2022, Hall is now eligible for a contract extension for the first time.
"Hall has the three-down traits to handle heavy volume as a runner and impact the passing game," Bown wrote. "He tore his ACL seven games into his rookie season in 2022, but he bounced back well. Hall played 33 games over the past two seasons, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. He also had 133 receptions for 1,074 receiving yards."
Bowen identified Derrick Henry, James Cook and Kenneth Walker as the other top running backs slated for free agency.
Of course, the Jets have two other stars -- receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner -- who could hit free agency next offseason. However, New York likely will exercise the fifth-year options for both players before the upcoming deadline if not first signing them to contract extensions.
That said, it's fair to wonder whether the Jets think as highly of Wilson and Gardner as they surely think of themselves.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Pick 1 Of These 2 Top Prospects As 2025 NFL Draft Nears