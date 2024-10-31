Can New York Jets Finally Snap Losing Streak Against Houston Texans?
It's only Week 9, but every game is a must-win for the New York Jets from now on.
The Jets have virtually no margin for error if they want to make the playoffs following their 2-6 start, which includes a five-game losing streak. Their only wins have come against two of the worst teams in the league, one of whom (the New England Patriots) just beat them last week.
After losing to one of the AFC's worst teams on Sunday, New York will try to bounce back against one of the AFC's best teams just four days later.
The 2-6 Jets will host the 6-2 Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 in what will be one of their toughest tests of the season to date.
Not only do the Texans have an elite young quarterback in reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, but they also have a ferocious defense that's giving up the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL.
Throw in a strong running game led by Joe Mixon, who's averaging 100.6 rushing yards per game this year, and it's easy to see why many consider Houston a legit Super Bowl contender.
The same cannot be said of New York, which is tied with the Patriots for last place in the AFC East. The Jets are a mess on both sides of the ball and keep finding new ways to lose, enraging fans and commentators alike.
Led by 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, New York's offense is one of the league's worst, ranking 25th in points per game and 24th in yards per game (Greg Zuerlein isn't helping). The defense started strong but has regressed since Robert Saleh's firing, going 0-3 with 85 points allowed.
The Jets' defense will try to rebound at home against the Texans, who are missing their two best receivers in Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. However, Houston still has Tank Dell, Mixon and Stroud, who's 12-4 over his last 16 regular-season starts.
Meanwhile, Rodgers is 7-14 over his last 21 starts, showing clear signs of decline. His 61.6% completion rate is his lowest since 2015, and his 2.5% interception rate would be the highest full-season mark of his career.
The Jets have played well at home, going 1-2 with a plus-17 point differential. Four of their last five losses have been by one possession.
The Texans are 2-2 on the road with a minus-7 point differential. They've been much better in close games than New York, going 5-1 in one-possession contests.
Despite their recent struggles, the Jets are well-positioned for a win this week. Not only are they at home, but their offense has also been playing better lately and their defense should bounce back against Houston's diminished receiving corps.
Stroud hasn't been the same without Collins and Diggs, throwing just one touchdown and completing 60.3% of his passes over his last two games combined. Rodgers may be old, but he can still do better than that.
It's tough to trust New York these days, but don't be surprised if it does just enough to pull out the win on Halloween.