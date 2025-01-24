Former No. 1 Pick Endorses Jets' Aaron Rodgers: 'MVP-Caliber Football In Him'
A former No. 1 overall pick and NFL MVP believes the New York Jets would be wise to bring back Aaron Rodgers.
As of now, no one knows what’s going to happen with Rodgers, who told the media recently that he’s going to take his time to decide about 2025.
Some feel the Jets would benefit from parting ways with Rodgers and starting fresh with a younger quarterback.
Others, like former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton, think that Rodgers is still an elite QB and New York would be foolish to move on from the four-time MVP.
“I think Aaron Rodgers still has MVP-caliber football in him,” Newton said on ESPN’s First Take this week.
“They still have Davante Adams under contract. They still have a slew of different talent on the offensive side of the football … Garrett Wilson … and even your running back.”
“I’m looking at a quarterback that if you give him a top-15 defense, let alone a top-10 defense, what will Aaron Rodgers be able to do, and that changes the whole dynamic.”
Newton’s point about the Jets' defense having everything to do with Rodgers’ success (or failure) is an intriguing one.
In 2024, the Jets’ defense ranked No. 20 in the NFL in points allowed per game at 23.8 (the Los Angeles Chargers were No. 1 at 17.7).
Interestingly, the 2024 Jets defense allowed the third-fewest yards per game in the league at 313.8 — the potential is there for a top-15 defense that Newton is referring to, and with a guy like Aaron Glenn running the team, no one would be surprised to see the Jets’ defense markedly improved in 2025.
A juicier question beyond Rodgers is what the Jets will do at QB if Rodgers doesn’t return. Sam Darnold has been floated as an option, but beyond Darnold, the free agent options aren’t amazing. Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston are some of the top names available.
All in all, New York should figure out its quarterback situation sooner rather than later.
