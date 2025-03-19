Davante Adams' Deal With Rams Tabbed Best Contract Of Offseason
The New York Jets made the tough decision to cut both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason.
This decision was likely made with money in mind as New York saved quite a bit of money by cutting this duo. But as the old saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
The Los Angeles Rams swooped Adams up on a two-year contract to replace Cooper Kupp, who the Rams cut themselves.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently tabbed Adams' two-year, $44 million deal as one of the best contracts of the offseason.
"The Los Angeles Rams made a tough but fair decision to jettison Cooper Kupp to make room for Davante Adams this offseason," Kay wrote. "The move represents a clear upgrade and keeps the team's Super Bowl window cracked open a bit longer. Adams should thrive in L.A. while lining up across from Puka Nacua and catching passes from Matthew Stafford.
"While he's two seasons removed from the last of his three consecutive All-Pro nods, the 32-year-old has been putting up respectable numbers on bad teams. He finished 2024 with 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 catches—the fifth consecutive season he's reached those marks."
The addition of Adams immediately makes the Rams better. Adams will step into the offense and provide Matthew Stafford and the Rams more than Kupp offered, though Adams is past his prime.
If the 32-year-old doesn't pan out with the Rams, he'll be off their books in two years. It's a very low risk, high reward move for the Rams.
