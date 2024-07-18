Davante Adams Drops Bold Quote About Joining Jets, Aaron Rodgers
Davante Adams has been the most popular name in the New York media over the last week. With all of the rumors surrounding him potentially being traded to the New York Jets, speculation has run wild.
All of the speculation started when Aaron Rodgers stated that he was excited to play with his former superstar wide receiver again. Other players on the Jets picked up where he left off and kept running with the rumor.
While there have been no true concrete reports from legitimate insiders about trade discussions, it would not be surprising to see something happen. New York would love to reunite Adams and Rodgers.
Amid all of the speculation and rumors, Adams has come out and provided a bold quote about potentially playing with Rodgers again on the Jets.
ESPN revealed a quote from the Las Vegas Raiders' star wide receiver that stated that if he were to be moved, he'd want it to be a move that lets him play with his former quarterback again.
"If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron, or be relocated anywhere, it would be with Aaron."
Following that quote, Adams did reinforce that he has not been the driving force of the rumors and that he is not trying to force his way out.
"There's a lot of stuff last year in the media with them asking ... they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it. It ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room and people was thinking that I was the driving force."
Basically, he's saying that he's not requesting or trying to angle for a trade, but he wouldn't be opposed to playing with Rodgers. Again, he's showing interest in the idea.
Obviously, playing with a close friend is always a plus at any level of sports. However, for Adams, a move to New York would give him a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. The Jets are much closer to that goal than the Raiders.
A dynamic wide receiver duo of Garrett Wilson and Adams would be insane. If New York was able to acquire the 31-year-old star, they would be adding a player who caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
This is a situation to monitor closely. There has been enough smoke that it would be reasonable to think there's fire as well.
Expect to continue hearing more news and updates about the Adams to the Jets rumors. They likely aren't going to disappear anytime soon as the season draws closer.