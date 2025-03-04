Hated Jets Rival Reportedly Exploring Trades For 3 Superstar Receivers
As the New York Jets prepare to make major subtractions, their most hated rival reportedly is exploring significant additions.
The New England Patriots want to bolster their receiver room in a big way this offseason. And with the Cincinnati Bengals insisting they'll retain Tee Higgins for at least another season, multiple reports indicate the Patriots are interested in trading for the likes of D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Brandon Aiyuk.
"The Patriots prefer signing Higgins or (Chris Godwin) over a trade for another No. 1 receiver," Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald wrote in a piece published Sunday. " ... The front office has nonetheless kicked the tires on a potential trade for Seattle's D.K. Metcalf, per source, while it weighs the ripple effects of making a player they're not familiar with, like Metcalf, the new highest-paid player on the team."
Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard offered more intel in a piece published Tuesday.
"The Patriots figure to be in on Aiyuk, considering they had a trade and contract worked out before Aiyuk stayed with the 49ers," Bedard wrote. " ... The Patriots also have trade interest in Metcalf and AJ Brown of the Eagles, if they're made available."
Bedard also noted New England could pursue Cooper Kupp and/or Davante Adams if either is released. The Jets reportedly are fielding trade calls on Adams but many in the NFL expect the star receiver to be released.
Free agency doesn't start till next week, so it's entirely possible New York winds up enjoying a more exciting offseason than New England. But don't be surprised if the Patriots generate far more headlines.
More NFL: Jets Land Top QB Prospect, Intriguing WR In New Three-Round Mock Draft