Top Mock Drafter Has Jets PASSING On Shedeur Sanders For Defensive Prospect
If Shedeur Sanders still is available when the New York Jets are on the clock, many believe they should sprint to the podium to select the Colorado quarterback.
But Dane Brugler, one of the top mock drafters in the industry, believes the Jets should pass on Sanders and take one of this year's top defensive prospects.
In an NFL mock draft published Tuesday, Brugler has the Jets selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the seventh-overall pick. He also has quarterback Cam Ward going first overall to the New York Giants after a trade with the Tennessee Titans, and Sanders falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21.
"Graham isn’t going to blow anybody away with his length or testing (he sat out everything but the bench press at the combine), but teams are ready to trust his tape," Brugler wrote. "His attitude and play style fit what Aaron Glenn wants to build in New York."
As for Sanders, here's what Brugler wrote in his blurb on the Steers:
"Sanders is going to be a wild card in this draft. He could go in the top six or fall out of the first round entirely -- and neither outcome would be a shock."
Many Jets fans surely hope New York targets an Aaron Rodgers replacement in Round 1. But the narrative on Sanders shifted last week, and it's now easier to envision New York going in a different direction.
