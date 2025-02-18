Jets Rumors: This Star QB Won't Be Targeted As Aaron Rodgers Replacement
You probably can scratch Derek Carr off the list of potential Aaron Rodgers replacements.
Two years ago, when the Las Vegas Raiders released Carr, the Jets emerged as a leading candidate to sign the star quarterback before he landed with the New Orleans Saints. However, during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero cast doubt on the idea of Carr joining New York this offseason.
"Probably less likely this time around than it was a couple years ago," Pelissero said.
Pelissero suggested the recent departure of quarterbacks coach Todd Downing could further hurt the chances of a Carr-Jets marriage. Downing, who was Carr's QB coach in Las Vegas, recently was hired as a receivers coach by the New England Patriots.
"The connective tissue though with Derek Carr there was Todd Downing,” Pelissero said.
Carr, 33, is viewed as a prime cut candidate this offseason due to his high salary and the Saints' league-worst cap situation. The Jets, of course, will be looking for a new quarterback after recently informing Rodgers that the franchise will move in a different direction.
