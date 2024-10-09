Despite Firing Robert Saleh, New York Jets Still Have Interest in Davante Adams
After firing head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, the New York Jets now find themselves in an even more interesting position than they were already in.
For a season that was expected to be one of the best in franchise history throughout the past two decades, it's been off to a disappointing start.
Firing their head coach certainly doesn't help with that, but sources have indicated that many of the decision-makers inside the building believed it was the right move.
Only time will tell, and there was rightfully an argument that the Jets should've fired others first, but this was their final decision.
Hopefully, for New York, it was the right one.
Remember now, they only have about a year and a half left to win a Super Bowl. That's if Aaron Rodgers even continues to play after 2024.
Putting the best team on the field should be the Jets plan moving forward.
Just because they fired Saleh doesn't mean they should stop pursuing somebody like Davante Adams.
Perhaps it would've been fair to trade for Adams and see how New York looked before they fired Saleh, but that isn't how the game is played.
Some have wondered if the Jets still have an interest in the Pro Bowl wide receiver.
According to The Athletic, they've continued to contact the Las Vegas Raiders about a potential deal for Adams.
"The Jets have been pegged as the favorite to land Adams. Adams and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have both stated publicly that they’d like to reunite one day after enjoying eight years of success together with the Green Bay Packers. And despite firing coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday after a 2-3 start, the Jets have continued talks with the Raiders about making that happen, according to league sources."
Despite the chaos in the organization over the last 24 hours, it's positive that they still have the mindset of trying to win.
If anything, the decision to fire Saleh was because New York's front office believed they had a chance to win a Super Bowl, and this gave them the best chance of accomplishing that.
Adams' connection with Rodgers should quiet any potential confusion about whether he wants to play for the Jets.
Plus, due to his contract, few teams around the NFL could realistically add him unless they made significant moves to their current team or the Raiders paid some of his remaining contract.