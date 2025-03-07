DK Metcalf's Reported Trade Preferences Seemingly Rule Out Jets -- And Patriots
It's unclear whether the Jets would be interested in a DK Metcalf trade, but we now can reasonably assume the star receiver isn't interested in moving to New York.
Metcalf recently requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, who are fielding calls on the 27-year-old wideout. And a new report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini offers insight into the kinds of teams Metcalf wants to join.
"He wants to play somewhere warm, is something I was told -- warm weather," Russini said Thursday during a "GoJo and Golic Show" appearance. "He wants a more stable quarterback situation."
ESPN's Adam Schefter sang a similar tune during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio.
"I do think that teams in warm weather cities, like the Chargers, like the Houston Texans, are teams that would appeal to him," Schefter said.
Metcalf's preference for warm weather seemingly rules out the Jets and Patriots -- who reportedly have kicked the tires on a trade -- as potential destinations. His desire for a stable quarterback situation theoretically could keep New England in the running, though.
As for trade compensation, Seattle reportedly wants a first and third-round pick in exchange for Metcalf. It's hard to envision them receiving anything close to that kind of package.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Metcalf topped 900 yards in each of his first six seasons with the Seahawks. He posted 66 catches for 992 yards and five TDs in 15 games last season.
More NFL: Jets Land Elite Tight End Prospect In New Mock Draft From Team Insider