Embattled New York Jets Superstar Plays Fantastic Finale in Win over Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers got his career milestone. The New York Jets got their fifth win, a 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The 41-year-old finished what could be his last game with the Jets with 274 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception.
The first touchdown pass was the 500th of his career, making him just the fifth quarterback to reach the milestone. Tight end Tyler Conklin made that catch.
One of Rodgers’ long-time running buddies, wide receiver Allen Lazard, caught the second one.
His third touchdown came on a classic Rodgers drive that led to his 83rd touchdown pass to one of his closest friends, Davante Adams, with 10:24 left to put New York back ahead by 12 points.
That came after Miami — which struggled offensively all day without quarterback Tua Tagovaiola — cut the lead to 18-13 with a 15-yard touchdown run by De’Von Achane early in the fourth quarter.
Rodgers threw the final touchdown pass on a screen to running back Breece Hall for a 6-yard touchdown with under three minutes to play. It clinched the victory and gave Rodgers 503 career touchdown passes.
Now, everyone waits for what will be another tumultuous Jets offseason.
Rodgers has said repeatedly that he’ll need about a month after the season to determine if he wants to play next season. He amended it slightly to say he’ll make a decision before free agency in March.
Rodgers could opt to retire. He could decide to play another season, and he’s stated that if he does he wants to do it in New York.
That may not be in the plans of the new GM or coach, nor team owner Woody Johnson, who at one point this season reportedly wanted Rodgers benched.
His final performance of the 2024 season may have been the last of his career or the last of his Jets career. If it was the latter, it served as an audition for the rest of the NFL.
The Jets (5-13) did little to improve their standing in the NFL draft, but they’ll still end up with a Top 10 selection. Johnson must now figure out who will deploy that selection in April.
The Jets have interviewed four general manager candidates and two head-coaching candidates so far. Starting Tuesday, the Jets can request interviews with current team personnel starting on Tuesday. Reportedly, New York will interview former Jets head coach Rex Ryan and current interim coach Jeff Ulbrich this week.
The new general manager and head coach will help determine the course of the franchise, including the future of Rodgers. New York could opt to release him, although there are significant salary cap ramifications for doing so, depending upon how New York does it.
But, whatever happens, Jets fans got one final glimpse of what truly could have been with Rodgers under center.