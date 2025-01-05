New York Jets Offensive Star Reaches Key Contract Incentive with One Catch
The New York Jets owe their tight end, Tyler Conklin, a little more money.
Conklin’s first catch in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins triggered an incentive in his contract that will pay him an extra $250,000.
He needed to get to 50 catches for the season and he entered the game with 49 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 50 receptions for the fourth straight season, dating back to 2021 with 61 receptions.
Conklin signed a three-year, $20.250 million deal with the Jets before the 2022 season, per Spotrac. That deal included a $5 million signing bonus, $10 million guaranteed with an aveage annual salary of $6.75 million.
Before this season the Jets restricted the deal for cap room, as he ended up with a base salary of $1.125 million, a restructure bonus of nearly $5 million and the $250,000 incentive bonus.
He carried a $5.358 million salary cap hit this season and has a dead cap value of $10.388 million.
With the restructure, the Jets placed four voidable years on the deal, which will allow Conklin to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
He, like most of the Jets, will be watching closely to see what the franchise does with the vacant general manager and head-coaching jobs. New York is expected to kick its job search into high gear next week and has interviews scheduled with Rex Ryan and Jeff Ulbrich.
Before Sunday’s game, the Jets designated right tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Michael Carter II, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebacker Jamin Davis, safety Jaylin Simpson, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse as inactive for the season finale.
The Dolphins had already designated middle linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) as out and he was listed as inactive. Quarterback Tua Tagovaiola (hip) is also inactive. He was listed as doubtful. Tyler Huntley started at quarterback.
The rest of Miami’s inactives include linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, wide receiver Dee Eskridge (finger) and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Jets that were on the injury report that were active for Sunday’s game included defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring), defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee), tight end Tyler Conklin (calf), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), offensive lineman John Simpson (groin), wide receiver Malachi Corley (elbow), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle).
Dolphins that were on the injury report that were active included offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest/neck), safety Jevon Holland (wrist), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee), punter Jake Bailey (back), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and middle linebacker Duke Riley (foot).