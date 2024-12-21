ESPN Insider Rips New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers: 'Con Artist, Narcissist'
It has been a rough two years for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
After arriving to East Rutherford amidst more offseason hype for a Jets team perhaps ever, Rodgers' first season with the team was cut short on the first drive of the season due to an Achilles injury.
Since then, it's felt like nonstop drama surrounding the four-time MVP and New York. Fair or not, Rodgers has now become the face of the team's failure after returning healthy but not being able to guide them to any better than the putrid 4-10 season it's been so far.
Statistically for Rodgers it actually hasn't been a bad season by any means with over 3,200 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. But even one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever step foot on an NFL gridiron has not been nearly enough to reverse the seemingly cursed nature of the New York Jets.
Nonetheless, even though his on the field play has not been nearly as horrific as the team's record, some don't believe the team should even entertain bringing him back.
ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano had a field day on Rodgers during a recent airing of 'Unsportsmanlike' and called his personality and motivations into question.
"The Jets are in bigger trouble than I thought," Graziano said. "Because Aaron Rodgers is a con artist. He is a narcissist. He is self-absorbed to the absolute maximum. And if he has fooled you again, that's on you. If the Jets go back to Aaron Rodgers next year, they deserve what they get and it will not be good. They know this. They've lived it for the last two years."
As it has been proved this season as clear as can be, the Jets problems extend well beyond just the quarterback position. Somehow, even with competent and sometimes good quarterback play, they have regressed from last season's putrid showing in the gunslinger department.
Bringing back Rodgers would not necessarily spell doom for the 2025 season before it begins as Graziano asserts, but the hiring of the right head coach and general manager at this point seems infinitely more important than who is or isn't playing quarterback in 2025.
Jets owner Woody Johnson is currently searching for a new general manager and head coach. He had three interviews with GM this week, all of whom are not employed in the NFL right now. That includes Thomas Dimitroff and Jon Robinson.
What has become clear however is that Rodgers has worn out his welcome with the media both in New York and nationally. But that's never seemed to matter much to Rodgers, and whatever changes the future holds, that's likely something that will never change.