Ex-Jets Scout Questions Why New York Didn't Draft This Star QB Prospect
Like 30 other teams, the New York Jets didn't deem Shedeur Sanders worthy of one of their picks over Days 1 and 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. But did the Jets overthink it?
Sanders, who entered draft season as a presumed first-round pick, eventually heard the Cleveland Browns call his name in Round 5. The Jets, clearly committed to Justin Fields as their quarterback of the present and future, didn't pick any quarterbacks during the draft.
However, according to one former Jets scout, New York should've drafted Sanders once he slipped to the fourth round. Check out this excerpt from a column published over the weekend by Rich Cimini of ESPN:
"There was a lot of speculation that the Jets would draft a quarterback, not in the first round, but a Day 2 or Day 3 pick -- low-cost insurance in case Fields doesn't pan out. The logical spot would've been Round 4, when quarterbacks such as Shedeur Sanders, Kyle McCord and Will Howard still were on the board. One former Jets scout said the free-falling Sanders, projected by many as a first-rounder, would've been a good fourth-round value for any quarterback-needy team.
"'At that point, what do you have to lose?' the scout said, claiming the potential reward outweighed the risk."
Ultimately, the Jets might've felt Sanders wasn't a good fit for the culture being installed by first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Myriad reports indicate Sanders came off as entitled and unprofessional during pre-draft interviews, and it's easy to envision the no-nonsense Glenn being turned off.
With all that said, the Jets still could add a quarterback before the start of the season. Following Jordan Travis' retirement last week, New York's QB room is down to Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Adrian Martinez.
