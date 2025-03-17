Ex-Jets Star Wide Receiver Urges New York To Sign Him: 'It Would Be Nostalgic'
The New York Jets added quarterback Justin Fields earlier this offseason. Fields is set to replace Aaron Rodgers as the team's franchise quarterback, but New York doesn't have the supporting cast to take the team to the postseason yet.
New York could afford to bring in a wide receiver after cutting Davante Adams this offseason. Allen Lazard still remains on the roster, but he's a potential cut candidate as well. One former Jets wide receiver recently urged the team to sign him.
Robbie Chosen, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, recently spoke out on CBS Sports. On this appearance, Chosen urged the Jets to sign him.
"I’m open to every team. I don’t want to make it seem like I’m too good for any team. I’m just hoping for a great opportunity, but the Jets would mean a lot," Chosen said. "My career started there, and the culture that I know that they’re building and everything. Not to single any team out, but that would be special. It would be nostalgic."
Chosen was initially signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. During his four years in the Big Apple, he caught 207 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Since then, he's played on three teams in five years. Last year, he caught just one pass in two games as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
While Chosen could be a fun, nostalgic signing, he likely wouldn't be able to replace Adams or Lazard. It's unlikely that he'd be a starting caliber wide receiver at this point in his career. Still, if the Jets see something in him, bringing him back as a depth option wouldn't be the worst idea.
