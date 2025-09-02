How Jets Injury Update Changes Perception For Steelers Game
It's Pittsburgh Steelers week for the New York Jets.
The Jets hit the practice field on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming showdown with the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers. The season-opener is just five days away now. It's been a long offseason and you've likely heard a bit of everything by this point. It will be Aaron Glenn's first game as the head coach of the New York Jets and also the fans' first real, extended look at Justin Fields as the team's starting quarterback.
There are seemingly endless storylines to follow when it comes to this Week 1 matchup. Rodgers is returning to MetLife Stadium. Will Glenn's new system work? Will Fields take a step forward? Are there enough weapons in the wide receiver room? Will the Jets be at full strength in the matchup? There's a lot to talk about, and the team gave some insight into the health of the key contributors on Tuesday in cornerback Sauce Gardner, guard John Simpson, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about the injuries, but didn't say much.
The Jets got some good news on Tuesday
When asked about the lingering injuries with the team, Glenn said "most of the guys will be out there practicing today," as shared by the New York Post's Brian Costello.
When the Jets actually took the practice field, though, there were positive takeaways. Gardner, Simpson, and Taylor all returned in come capacity to the practice field. Jets reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. shared the news as well as a video where Gardner could be seen warming up.
"CB Sauce Gardner, LG John Simpson, and backup QB Tyrod Taylor are out on the practice field and in uniform today. Good sign for all three. Jets won’t have their first official injury report until tomorrow," Waszak said.
The next big thing to watch for the Jets from an injury perspective is the upcoming injury report on Wednesday. As more information is provided, it will continue to be shared here. But, the fact that these three returned to the practice field is a good sign for Sunday. If all three are ready to go on Sunday -- and specifically Gardner and Simpson -- that obviously gives the team a better shot at taking down Pittsburgh.
