How New York Jets Can Beat Jacksonville Jaguars in Latest Matchup
For the New York Jets, Sunday’s contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars is actually a pivotal game.
The contest, set for 1 p.m. eastern on Fox, will pit two teams that, at the moment, have Top 10 picks in next year’s NFL Draft.
But the Jets (3-10), who must hire a new coach and general manager after the season, would love to move up a bit from their current No. 7 perch.
The Jaguars (3-10) are at No. 5. They were at No. 1 before their victory over Tennessee on Sunday. But the win dropped them down four spots.
For the Jets, this is the only game remaining on their schedule with a team that is currently ahead of them in the draft order. So, a win over Jacksonville means New York likely drops a few spots.
But if the Jets lose the game? Well, New York moves up. How far is unclear. But for a team that needs any win it can get, it would move up.
Hence the oddity of this week. The Jets would win when it comes to the NFL draft if they lose the game on Sunday.
If New York is into winning, there are three keys to making it happen.
Rush Mac
With Trevor Lawrence out for the rest of the season, the Jaguars are working with Mac Jones at quarterback. The Jets know him well from his days with New England.
Jones has thrown for 732 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. In those six games he’s been sacked seven times.
Overall, New York’s defense hasn’t been great this season. But the Jets have, at times, put together a great pass rush. Last week was awful. The unit didn’t get to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at all.
But, there have been games in which the Jets have had multiple sacks. This is a week where, if New York wants to win, it needs multiple sacks.
Use Everything on Offense
New York leaned into quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week against Miami, in part due to running back Breece Hall’s injury. The Jets mixed in the kids well — rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis — and top receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams had 100-yard receiving games.
If you’re play-caller Todd Downing and you really want to win this game, then the Jets need to throw everything at the Jaguars. Their defense is worst in the NFL in total yards allowed (5,149) and yards allowed per game (396.1).
This is a chance to use the whole playbook against a team that may not be able to stop it.
Get a Big Lead
New York has lost five fourth-quarter leads this season. It’s a franchise record, per ESPN. It’s not the kind of record that any team wants to be a part of.
Worse, the Jets have choked up their last three wins. New York led in the fourth quarter and couldn’t hold the lead. The Miami game was the worst, as the Jets lost the lead and the game went to overtime, where the Dolphins scored a touchdown on their opening drive.
If New York can’t hold onto a close lead, well, maybe the Jets need a bigger lead? Perhaps two touchdowns? Maybe that will do the trick?
Get a big lead and New York is less likely to lose it. At least that’s the premise.