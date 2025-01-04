Intriguing New York Jets Head-Coaching Candidate Details Needs in New Job
The New York Jets interviewed two candidates for their head-coaching job this week — Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel.
With respect to Rivera, who has taken a team to a Super Bowl, Vrabel was the one that create the most buzz of the pair.
Vrabel spent a good portion of Friday at the Jets’ training facility at Florham Park as New York (4-12) was conducting its final practice for Sunday’s game with Miami.
The former Tennessee Titans coach saw his contract with the Cleveland Browns end earlier this week, which was a consultancy for the team. That allowed him to begin interviewing for head-coaching jobs, and most NFL insiders believe Vrabel will receive plenty of inquiries from teams that have openings.
But New York got to the table first.
On Friday, The Athletic did a deep dive into Vrabel’s past several months in Cleveland and he was asked what he’s looking for in a new head-coaching job.
He said there are three priorities.
The first is a clear communication line with the team’s ownership, as Vrabel wants to understand the expectations.
“That’s so we can explain to them what’s reasonable, what we can do, what we probably can do and what we’re going to try to do — or die trying,” he said.
In the case of the Jets, that would give owner Woody Johnson a clear line to talk with Vrabel about football issues. Johnson’s involvement, especially this year, has been somewhat controversial.
The second goes hand-in-hand with the first, which is collaboration with the new general manager and the owner.
That’s why the Jets’ interview with former Titans GM Jon Robinson may be a key to the process. Robinson was Vrabel’s boss in Tennessee.
The third is the quarterback.
“And I would like to be able to say that there’s a quarterback that you feel like you can win with — or that there’s a path to find the one that you can win with,” he said.
Vrabel is knowing for a hard-nosed coaching style, building respect in the locker room and winning — all things that New York Jets could use after Johnson fired both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh earlier this season.
He spent six seasons at Tennessee, where he went 54-45 and led the Titans to three playoff berths, including a trip to the AFC title game.
He also brings credibility as a three-time Super Bowl champion during his playing days with the New England Patriots. After that, he worked his way through the coaching ranks as an Ohio State assistant, followed by a four-year stretch with Houston that included a one-year run as the Texans’ defensive coordinator.