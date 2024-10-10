New York Jets Urged To Fire GM After Firing Robert Saleh
Entering the season with more expectations than ever, it's safe to say that, as of right now, people are more down on the New York Jets than ever. That almost feels impossible to say, but the Jets have been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently.
From firing head coach Robert Saleh, to Aaron Rodgers looking like a shell of his former self, and the Haason Reddick situation, it's been as ugly as it could be for New York.
Instead of looking at the top and firing Joe Douglas, they fired their head coach. That's often one of the first moves every organization makes when things are going poorly, but the decision was a questionable one.
Factor in the minimal talent that Saleh had outside of this year's team, and it's tough to blame him too much for how things have gone.
Instead, perhaps Douglas should be the one catching all the heat.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports believes he's to blame for all of this, and his reasonings are more than fair.
"Many general managers wouldn't last any longer than the tenure Douglas had with Gase. But he was given another chance. He landed on Saleh, and on drafting Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. Wilson, to put it kindly, was the worst quarterback in the NFL during his tenure as the Jets' starter. Yes, that really is putting it kindly. It was an evaluation miss by Douglas and the Jets' staff, but New York also again failed to surround its young, highly drafted quarterback with players who could put him in position to succeed."
When breaking down Douglas' tenure with the Jets, outside of the 2022 NFL draft, there isn't much that suggests he knows what he's doing.
The results of that have shown with the product on the field since he's taken over.
It feels like New York is stuck in a big loop, and they can't escape it.
They clearly aren't ready to compete with some of the other teams in the NFL, which is a major issue with the expectations they had.
At some point, the guys in the building have to stop blaming others. There's a reason why the Jets haven't been as good as they were expected to be, and that's because Douglas hasn't put his squad in a good enough position to win.
"The Jets, simply put, are not a very good team because they do not have a very good roster. When looking for people to hold accountable for their failings, they should start with the guy who put it together," Dubin wrote.