Jets' Aaron Rodgers Might Land With Surprising NFC Team: 'Can Still Push Them'
Where will New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers be playing football next season?
It’s a burning question that stole a bunch of headlines on Super Bowl Sunday as reports surfaced that the New York Jets are moving on from Rodgers.
Immediately, speculation was reignited about Rodgers’ next team, should he choose to keep playing.
The Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and others have been floated as possible landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion.
It’s difficult right now to predict where Rodgers will end up, especially since the Jets news is fresh. Many assumed New York’s new head coach Aaron Glenn would be happy to bring back Rodgers considering the QB alternatives for the Jets aren’t as good as Rodgers still is, even at 41 years old.
One would assume that Rodgers will want to play for a winning team in 2025, but everything is on the table.
A sleeper team to snag Rodgers that not many people are talking about is the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle narrowly missed the playoffs this season with a respectable 10-7 record, and Rodgers could be a huge difference-maker to come in and take the team to the next level.
Seattle has now missed the postseason in two consecutive seasons, something that hasn’t happened for the franchise since 2008-2009.
Could Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald be interested in replacing quarterback Geno Smith with Rodgers?
It’s an idea that The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer discussed on Sunday.
“The Seahawks need to decide if Geno Smith can be the right fit for the new offense under Klint Kubiak,” Iyer said.
“There's no doubt Rodgers would thrive in that version of the West Coast offense with some talented wide receivers, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf. Don't sleep on the Seahawks taking a shot on an older, potential QB upgrade, with the hope that Rodgers can still push them to a higher offensive ceiling.”
The Jets’ decision to part ways with Rodgers has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Many Jets fans were excited to bring Rodgers back because he’s still playing at a high level and hasn’t been able to deliver the winning season he’s capable of in New York.
Did the Jets just make a mistake with Rodgers? If he were to join a middle-of-the-road team like the Seahawks and bring them to the playoffs, New York’s decision would look like a clear miss.
