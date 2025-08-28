Jets Adding Veteran WR? NY Shuts Down Growing Concern
There have been a lot of questions about the New York Jets' wide receiver room throughout the offseason.
Garrett Wilson is the No. 1 guy for the team. There is no questioning that and it will be the case for years to come after New York invested a long-term contract in him. Beyond Wilson, there are still some questions. The Jets brought guys like Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson into the organization via free agency this offseason. Reynolds made the 53-man roster, but Johnson is on the practice squad right now.
Allen Lazard is still with the team, although early in the offseason it didn't seem like that would be the case. Rookie Arian Smith has impressed early and often since being drafted. If he can play a big role early on, that would mitigate some of the questions after Wilson.
Will the Jets look at add another wide receiver?
There's been a lot of noise out there about the possibility of the Jets adding another receiver, but general manager Darren Mougey shut down any concern about the room, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"I like the room. I like the room as a whole. It starts with Garrett (Wilson). He can do it all," Mougey said. "Then I think we have pieces that compliment each other. We've got three guys in Josh Reynolds, Lazard and Tyler Johnson, they've all played in the league and had success. Bigger bodies, you can move them around, they can block in the run game. Then you've got the speed piece with Arian and (Xavier Gipson) has speed, he can play inside, we'll find ways to get him some touches."
Releasing Johnson and bringing him back to the practice squad was one of the more surprising moves of roster cut-down week. It was one thing that triggered the conversation about whether the team should try to bring another guy in. It certainly wouldn't hurt, but it does sound like the Jets are at least comfortable with where things stand right now.
More NFL: Jets Sign Quarterback Amid 14 Practice Squad Moves