Jets' Armand Membou Lands 'Bold' Comparison To Eagles Legend
The New York Jets' offensive line has a chance to take a significant step forward in 2025 thanks in large part to the selection of offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New York got its guy and he's already turned heads and impressed. He was considered to be the top offensive tackle in the 2025 draft class and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a "bold" prediction that he will end up being a "premier right tackle" right away.
"Jeremy Fowler, national NFL reporter: Armand Membou will establish himself as a premier right tackle early," Fowler said. "Membou has the traits and the demeanor to solidify the Jets' line. A few scouts I trust have compared his length and play style to a young Jason Peters."
Peters was a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion throughout his 19-year NFL career. The majority of his career came with the Eagels where he spent 11 seasons. If Membou has even a fraction of the career Peters had, the Jets will be in good shape. The offensive line has had some hiccups over the years, but now they have a tackle with bonafide star potential as well as 2024 first-rounder Olu Fashanu to build around. There's some serious pieces with the team right now and there's an argument that the team could quickly have at least a top 10 offensive line in the game in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Share First Glimpses Of Armand Membou, Mason Taylor