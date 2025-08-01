Jets Blockbuster? NY Could Pursue Trade For Disgruntled Superstar
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently dropped a bombshell report indicating superstar defensive end Micah Parsons could request a trade from the Dallas Cowboys amid an ongoing contract dispute.
"The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation," Russini wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Friday. "The two sides remain far apart heading into the second week of training camp, and are not currently negotiating."
If this happens, the New York Jets need to be one of the teams in the sweepstakes to land him in a franchise-altering trade.
New York needs to add a solid edge rusher after the Haason Reddick experiment was a disaster. Reddick looked to be the dominant edge rusher the Jets needed, but that move flopped big time and he departed New York at the end of last season.
The Jets could afford to cut ties with some top draft picks or young players in return to the Cowboys here. They could even look to include running back Breece Hall in a deal. The Cowboys desperately need a running back and Hall would be a solid fit.
At the end of the day, it's Parsons that we're talking about. Even if the money and fit didn't look great, this is a player that you build the team around. If the Jets can figure out how to land him, it has the potential turn the franchise around in a big way.
You don't fit Parsons into your plans. You build your plans around Parsons.
More NFL: Projected Jets Trade Sends Disgruntled Superstar To New York