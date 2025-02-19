Jets 'Boldly Predicted' To Land $18 Million Star To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers early this offseason. That move came after New York found a new head coach and general manager, both of whom are likely looking to turn the franchise in another direction.
The bad news about releasing Rodgers is the lack of replacements available. Free agency appears scarce, and the NFL Draft may have even less options. How will New York fill its quarterback position in 2025?
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently "boldly predicted" the Jets would land free-agent quarterback Justin Fields as the team's next franchise signal caller. Fields is entering free agency after a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Fields is still a bit of an enigma as he’s dangerous running the ball, but his accuracy as a passer leaves a lot to be desired," Moffett wrote. "He had a decent run with the Steelers last year before being replaced with Russell Wilson. He’s the type of quarterback that can be had on a team friendly deal as there won’t be many starting positions available. Add Tyrod Taylor as quality backup insurance and the quarterback room doesn’t look as bleak as we may have thought."
Fields may be the best option available on the market. He's a former top draft pick who's shown the ability to compete in games, while also going 4-2 in his six starts with the Steelers.
The Ohio State product is one of the more mobile signal callers in the league and he's even flashed some impressive arm talent. At just 25 years old, signing Fields in free agency would be like drafting an older prospect, yet he has four years of professional experience. Fields has so much untapped potential that the Jets could look to tap into.
