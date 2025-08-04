Jets Breakout Player? Young RB Emerging As Potential Star
The New York Jets went out of their way to get younger in the offseason, opting to cut players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
Players like Justin Fields, Armand Membou, and Garrett Wilson have stolen the spotlight for the Jets this offseason, for good reason, but there are still some talented names not being mentioned as much in the media.
Blair Yusko of The Jet Press recently suggested running back Braelon Allen could be the next breakout star for the young and improving Jets.
"Similar to the rest of the Jets' run game, Allen's rookie season suffered from a midseason coordinator change and a quarterback who ignored the run at times and instead threw 30-40 passes a game as the losses continued to mount," Yusko wrote. "One area the Jets should look to use Allen in more is short-yardage situations. The Wisconsin product had an 87.5% conversion rate on runs that needed two yards or less for a first down.
"His 90.0 Pro Football Focus rushing grade on those runs ranked first in the NFL. Aaron Glenn had made it known that he wants this Jets team to be known for its physicality and competitiveness. Allen's size and physical running style fit exactly into what the Jets are looking for. The Jets may have their own version of Sonic & Knuckles with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen."
Allen is seemingly one of the better young running backs in football, so much so that the Jets reportedly entertained the idea of trading Breece Hall in order to clear more playing time for Allen.
Allen has looked impressive in camp, too. Somehow, he seems leaner, stronger, and faster than he was last season, which is absurd to see, considering how lean, strong, and fast he was last year.
The young running back is a clear breakout candidate heading into the year. He could earn a lot of playing time alongside Fields and the other playmakers on offense. After this year, the backfield is seemingly his going forward.
More NFL: Jets Young Playmaker Turning Heads In Training Camp