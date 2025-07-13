Jets Could Snag Five-Time Pro Bowler Predicted To Sign With Rams
Should the New York Jets go after a Pro Bowler linked to the Los Angeles Rams in free agency?
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton made “8 bold predictions” on Friday, one of which envisioned a five-time Pro Bowl receiver landing with the Rams.
“The Los Angeles Rams can maximize Matthew Stafford's late career years with an established group of wide receivers,” Moton wrote.
“This offseason, the Rams signed Davante Adams to a two-year deal after they released Cooper Kupp. Puka Nacua and Adams have taken snaps out of the slot, which leaves a spot open for another splashy move at the position.”
“Though Los Angeles re-signed Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $10 million deal, the club still has $20.2 million in cap space.”
“At 31, coming off a down year, Amari Cooper isn't going to break the bank in his first offseason as a free agent. As a perennial postseason contender, the Rams could appeal to the five-time Pro Bowler who may want a chance to play in the Super Bowl at this stage in his career. In Los Angeles, Cooper would join a playoff-caliber team that has a well-respected quarterback under center. Nacua, Adams and Cooper would be one of the league's top receiver trios.”
Cooper, a former No. 4 overall pick out of Alabama, has played 10 NFL seasons for four teams: Buffalo Bills (2024), Cleveland Browns (2022-2024), Dallas Cowboys (2018-2021), and Oakland Raiders (2015-2018). He’s tallied 711 receptions for 10,0333 yards and 64 touchdowns.
Jets first-year general manager Darren Mougey has taken a clear “youth movement” approach to acquiring players so far. But given New York’s iffy wide receiver room, perhaps Mougey could make an exception for Cooper, who would undoubtedly make Justin Fields’ life easier in 2025.
