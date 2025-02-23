Jets Expected To Cut Ties With $184 Million Playmaking Duo
The New York Jets already announced that they are cutting ties with some serious talent.
New York will have a new quarterback under center in 2025 and it sounds like the wide receiver room will look very different as well. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a 10-step offseason plan for the Jets and said that neither Davante Adams nor Allen Lazard will be back.
"Rodgers is gone, and the last remnants of the (Green Bay Packers) crew he brought with him to the Jets is likely to follow," Rosenblatt said. "Nathaniel Hackett won’t be on Glenn’s coaching staff; neither Davante Adams nor Allen Lazard will be on the roster. Moving on from Adams will provide the bulk of the cap relief the Jets will need to operate this summer, though the downside is the wide receiver room is going to need a facelift around Garrett Wilson unless the new staff values Malachi Corley, who didn’t show much as a third-round rookie (three receptions, 16 yards in nine games).
"Cutting (or trading) Adams will free up $29.8 million and cutting Lazard will get the Jets another $6.6 million, giving them more than $50 million in cap space even before Rodgers comes off the books."
Adams technically has two years left on his five-year, $140 million deal but there's an out in the deal this offseason. Lazard also technically has two years left on his four-year, $44 million deal but there's also an out in his deal this offseason.
The duo combined for 1,384 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a member of the Jets last year. That's going to be a lot of production to replace.
More NFL: Jets Projected Among Top Destinations For Rams’ Matthew Stafford