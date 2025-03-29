Jets Eyeing 21-Year-Old Star After He ‘Turned Heads’
The New York Jets are a team that is going to be very interesting to see how they handle the upcoming National Football League Draft.
It will be Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey’s first at the helm of the Jets. What will they do? Who knows at this point. That’s why it’s so interesting.
Glenn surely is a defensive-minded head coach so it wouldn’t be too big of a shock if he wanted to give his defense a big boost with the No. 7 pick in the draft. The Jets also have a clear need on offense for a playmaker so there’s an argument for a pass-catcher. Don’t be shocked if an offensive lineman even pops up. A quarterback seems unlikely at this time.
The Jets have been hard at work meeting with prospects and ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that New York met with Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart.
"Jets draft buzz: DL coach Eric Washington spent Wednesday with Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart, per source," Cimini said. "Stewart (6-5, 267), regarded as a first-round prospect, turned heads with a 4.59 40 at the combine."
Stewart had 4.5 sacks in three years at Texa A&M to go along with 65 total tackles, four passes defended, and 12 tackle for loss
ESPN currently has him ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the draft class and No. 5 overall EDGE. If the Jets want to improve the pass rush, he could be an intriguing direction to go in. Although No. 7 may be too high.