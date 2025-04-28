Jets Fans Will Want To Run Through Wall For Rookie
The New York Jets added an intriguing receiver recently during the National Football League Draft.
New York entered the 2025 National Football League Draft needing to add some more depth at the receiver position. The Jets obviously have one of the best in the game right now in Garrett Wilson. But, the position group as a whole has been widely discussed this offseason. There's talent in the room, for sure. Right now, the Jets have Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and Malachi Corley among others.
The Jets went out and tried to add more talent in the draft and did so by selecting Georgia receiver Arian Smith. He wasn't a big-name prospect, but he has blazing speed and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash in the NFL Combine. Smith can fly and has plenty of upside in the right system.
Jets fans should be excited about him for the talent he'll bring to the team. Also, his first comments to Jets fans couldn't have gone better, as shared in a clip from SNY.
"I looked and I saw that it was the Jets (calling during hte NFL Draft), like from New York," Smith said. "I answered it and it was the Jets, man, and my heart just sank honestly to the floor. They asked me if I'm ready to be a Jet and to get to work. I told them I didn't have any ifs, ands or buts about it. I told them that I'm ready and that I appreciate them and that I'm honored and blessed that they called me and gave me this opportunity. I'm just ready, you know. It's hard to talk about it for real because I'm still shocked. I didn't really have time to spend with my family because I'm getting phone calls and people want to congratulate me and stuff like that. I wanted it more for my family than myself, I'm just excited for them."
