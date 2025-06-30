Jets Game-Changer? New York Rookie Turning Heads
The New York Jets have had some questions at safety in recent years and because of this, they went out and signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco in free agency.
Cisco is 25 years old and was a big get for the Jets. He's a former third-round pick and has started 44 games over the last three years while appearing in 46 overall with Jacksonville. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a career-best 58.8 percent completion percentage in 2024.
Now, he'll try to bolster the Jets' safety room, but he's not the only one. New York drafted safety Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he already has turned some heads. In fact, FanSided's John Buhler listed Moore as the Jets' late-round pick most likely to play a big role right away.
"New York Jets," Buhler said. "Alabama Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore (Fourth-round pick, No. 130 overall). It is a combination of a few things that have me buzzing about the New York Jets' fourth-round pick of Malachi Moore. Not only was Moore a great leader in the defensive backfield for Alabama, but he now gets to play for a great defensive-minded head coach who once starred in the league in Aaron Glenn. The fact I am saying positive things about the Jets is everything you need to know about how I feel."
Moore played five years at Alabama and finished his college career with 214 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 25 passes defended in 64 games played.