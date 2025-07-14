Jets' Garrett Wilson Now Ranks Among Richest Receivers; Below Who?
The New York Jets took care of some very important business on Monday.
New York signed its 24-year-old superstar wide receiver to a massive contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed,” Shefter reported.
“It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons. Wilson now will be under contract the next six seasons, through 2030. Agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA negotiated the deal with Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey.”
News of Wilson’s extension is sure to delight Jets fans, who were beginning to get nervous about the delay. As New York embarks on a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the Jets have locked up their most talented offensive player for the long haul. For Mougey, in particular, it’s a huge victory.
Speaking of huge, where does Wilson’s $130 extension now place him among the highest-paid wide receivers in the National Football League? Once the extension kicks in, Wilson will be making $32.5 million per year. As of today, only four receivers are making more annually (per Spotrac): Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25M), Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson ($35M), Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb ($34M), and Pittsburgh Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf ($33M).
Wilson is one of the league’s premier talents at wideout, and now he’s being paid like it. The former Ohio State Buckeye has also been a model of durability at the NFL level, appearing in all 51 possible games for the Jets since being drafted by New York at No. 10 overall in 2022.
Wilson has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons, and the best might be yet to come.
