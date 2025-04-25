Jets GM Makes Breece Hall's NY Status Extremely Clear
The New York Jets had a big day on Thursday.
New York landed an offensive lineman of the future in Armand Membou out of Missouri. Now, the Jets have two huge offensive line building blocks in Membou and Olu Fashanu. New York is built to be a run-heavy team with Justin Fields at quarterback and a three-headed running back monster of Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis.
One thing that was somewhat surprising, though, was that trade rumors involving Hall started to pop up in the hours heading into the draft. While this is the case, New York obviously didn't make a move on Thursday.
General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media after selecting Membou. Mougey was asked about the Hall rumors and shut them down, as shared in a clip by SNY.
"I haven't had any talks with any teams about Breece Hall," Mougey said. "I haven't had any talks with any teams about Breece Hall. He's on the team."
That certainly seems to be a pretty clear indication about his standing with the Jets. Even if the Jets want to use more of a committee than they did last year, Hall is the clear No. 1 running back option and has almost endless upside. He's just 23 years old and is strong in the running game as well as the passing game. It sounds like the rumors and speculation can be put to rest for now.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals 'Response' To Aaron Rodgers Drama