Jets Insider Points Out Crucial Nuances Of New York's 2025 Schedule
Overall, the Jets shouldn't have many complaints about their 2025 schedule.
New York ranks middle of the road in most strength-of-schedule rankings. However, most of those rankings -- which really don't mean anything at this time of the year -- don't factor in logistical nuances that can be as important as opponents.
To that end, the Jets' schedule contains some positives and negatives, as pointed out by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Closer look at Jets schedule," Cimini wrote last week on the X platform. " Only 2 games on short rest (Wk 5 vs. Dallas, Wk 11 at New England). 3 games where they have a rest disadvantage (Wk 4 at Miami, Wk 5 vs. Dallas, Wk 8 at Cincinnati). Miami and Cincy will be coming off mini-byes. 2 games where they have a rest advantage (Wk 3 at Tampa Bay, Week 12 at Baltimore). Jets have a tough start with Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Tampa Bay, but all things considered, they can't be upset with the schedule."
Now, you could argue it would be better news for the Jets if there schedule were a logistical nightmare. Because, as explained by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL might've sent New York a message by reducing its number of primetime games.
"The Jets are amazing because last year with Aaron Rodgers, (they had) six primetime games," Schefter said on a recent episode of his podcast. "This year, two primetime games. So, the league is telling us, don’t believe that much in the Jets. Understandable right now, we’ll see how it goes with a first-year head coach in Aaron Glenn, new GM Darren Mougey, & essentially a new, remade roster."
So, is the NFL right to sleep on the Jets? We'll just have to wait and see.
