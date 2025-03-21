Jets Linked To Polarizing QB Prospect In New ESPN Report On NFL Draft
Which team will call Shedeur Sanders' name next month?
It's perhaps the top question being asked ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will start on April 24. Sanders entered draft season as a presumed top-five pick, but recent mock drafts have him slipping into the 20s -- if not outside Round 1 entirely.
However, in a piece published Friday, ESPN's Jordan Reid sang a different tune on Sanders while floating the New York Jets as a possible destination.
"I don't think anything has really changed since the combine," Reid wrote. "Based on what I'm hearing, the Jets' No. 7 pick is still the floor for Sanders. There are plenty of landing spots prior to that point, as the Browns (No. 2) and the Giants (No. 3) are desperate for long-term answers under center. It's hard to see the Giants passing on Sanders because GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll need to win in 2025 and don't have a QB1. One AFC executive said, 'The Giants are praying that Cleveland takes one of Hunter or Carter because they'd [otherwise] miss out on a QB for the second straight year.'
"The supply of quarterbacks this year isn't meeting the demand, as teams are still scrambling to sign older veterans such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. And that's another factor that should work in Sanders' favor."
Jets fans surely would love New York to leave the draft with Sanders, Cam Ward or Jaxson Dart on the roster. At this point, Justin Fields sits atop the Jets' QB depth chart after signing with New York during NFL free agency.
Another potential (and unlikely) option: calling the New England Patriots about Joe Milton III.
