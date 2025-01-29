Jets Could Shockingly Sign Chiefs QB Who Won Super Bowl Ring With Eagles
The New York Jets still don’t know who their starting quarterback will be for the 2025 season.
Is an Aaron Rodgers decision coming soon? Many people feel that New York’s best move is to retain Rodgers if he wants to come back.
But if Rodgers retires or desires to play for another team, the Jets will be staring at the free agent QB market.
The names at the top of that list are Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston. New York might even consider giving former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a shot.
If Rodgers does return, Jets GM Darren Mougey might still shop on the FA market for depth behind Rodgers. Rodgers’ backups from last season, Tyrod Taylor and Adrian Martínez, are under contract with New York for 2025, but who knows if Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are happy with that QB depth?
One veteran QB the Jets could target as a potential backup to Rodgers — and in the worst-case scenario, a starter — is 32-year-old Carson Wentz.
Wentz is currently backing up Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs as they go for a 3-peat.
Wentz has had an up-and-down career, to say the least, but he’s gained a ton of experience — most recently with a championship organization in Kansas City — that he could bring to the Jets in a helpful way.
Selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz has always been seen as an elite talent at the position. A torn ACL in 2017, followed up by the Eagles winning the Super Bowl without him on the field, sort of messed with Wentz’s career trajectory.
There have been alleged locker room dramas involving Wentz, and further injuries have diminished his market value and caused him to bounce around between a few teams since the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.
Wentz has played for three different organizations over the last three seasons: the Washington Commanders (2022), the Los Angeles Rams (2023), and now the Chiefs.
Just like Garoppolo, Wentz still has time left in his career to enhance his legacy and play winning football if he’s given the opportunity.
Wentz has only appeared in five games (two starts) over the last two seasons while backing up Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, so it’s difficult to say if he’d be effective as a starter throughout a full season.
But if the reigning champion Chiefs trust Wentz enough to place him one Mahomes injury away from being their starter, he must be capable of playing good football still.
If Rodgers bails and the free agent QB market grows thin, don’t be surprised to hear Wentz’s name pop up in connection to the Jets.
