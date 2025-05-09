Jets Newest Star Opens Up About $31.9 Million Deal
The New York Jets inked 2025 National Football League Draft No. 7 overall pick Armand Membou to a four-year, $31.9 million deal.
Membou and the Jets agreed to the deal on Thursday. He was at the Jets' rookie minicamp on Friday and opened up about signing the deal with a pretty hilarious response, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Armand Membou on what it was like signing his rookie contract yesterday: 'It was pretty cool, especially once I looked at all those zeroes on the page. I didn't realize how much money I was getting.' About $31.9 million over four years," Cimini shared.
I would say that's hilarious and relatable, but there aren't many people out there signing $31.9 million deals. So, with that being said it is just hilarious.
The Jets clearly wanted to upgrade the offensive line throughout the draft and Membou is the answer. Him and 2024 first-rounder Olu Fashanu will bookend the line for at least the next few years. The Jets have the makings of a fantastic running game led by Justin Fields and Breece Hall. Having Membou in the mix will just help take this team to another level.
It's an exciting time to follow the Jets and Membou is going to be someone to follow for years to come. If he can live up to the lofty hype, this deal will end up being a bargain for the Jets. It seems like the Jets made the right pick.