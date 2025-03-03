Jets' Plans To Replace Aaron Rodgers At Quarterback Revealed, Per Insider
The New York Jets recently decided to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. This decision has sent the Jets fanbase into a tailspin as the team looks to replace Rodgers. But it seems like the Jets have a plan despite the media's panic.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently detailed the Jets' plans to replace Rodgers this offseason. He described the possibility that the Jets would add a middle-tier free agent quarterback and potentially select one in the draft.
"The sense is that the Jets are going to target the middle-tier quarterback market and go into training camp with a competition between Tyrod Taylor, a veteran free agent and (maybe) a rookie draft pick," Rosenblatt wrote. "Put it this way: The Jets signing a veteran won’t preclude them from also drafting a quarterback.
"Sam Darnold is not believed to be a realistic target, both because of his projected price and the unlikelihood that he’d want to return to the organization that drafted him. Maybe (Russell) Wilson would be an option, but he’s more likely to land back with Pete Carroll, now with the Raiders."
It shouldn't come as a surprise that they're out on Darnold. Missing on Wilson and Fields would make sense too.
While this plan might not excite Jets fans too much, it could make sense. The Jets will likely spend a second, third, or fourth round pick on a quarterback like Will Howard, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, or Riley Leonard. Pairing that pick with Taylor and a decent free agent could be a solid decision heading into the 2025 season.
