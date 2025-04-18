Jets Predicted To Bolster Offense With Big-Time Talent
The New York Jets have done a good job infusing the roster with intriguing, young talent so far this offseason and the National Football League Draft hasn't even kicked off yet.
New York has eight picks in the upcoming draft starting with the No. 7 overall selection in the first round. This pick has been talked about a lot, obviously. The thing that has been intersting about the Jets so far this offseason is the fact that there really hasn't been any leaks about the team's plans.
Mock drafts left and right have floated guys like offensive tackle Armand Membou, tight end Tyler Warren, or a few other guys like Will Campbell, Mason Graham, or Tetairoa McMillan. While this is the case, what does the team actually want?
Some mock drafts come from insiders -- and those ones are interesting -- but a good chunk of them come from analysts and writers alike giving their own takes on the team. They are interesting in their own right, but there hasn't been much from the team itself.
The Jets have a few clear needs right now and if you read mock drafts, recently Membou has been the most talked-about guy, but Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher predicted the team will go with Warren instead.
"No. 7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State," Ploucher said. "The Jets nab the versatile, playmaking Warren, who averaged 6.7 yards after the catch per reception in 2024. His catch-and-run ability will give New York a middle-of-the-field threat to complement Garrett Wilson’s play on the outside."
Warren is a big-name talent who would immediately fix the Jets' biggest hole on offense at tight end. Last year the Jets were in a similar position with a big decision between the offensive line and tight end. They opted to bolster the offensive line. Could the Jets go for tight end now?