Jets Predicted To Draft This Elite Prospect -- If He Slips Past Patriots
The New York Jets have their sights set on a certain top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. But first, he must make it passed the New England Patriots, who own the fourth-overall pick.
In a piece published over the weekend, Sports Keeda's Tony Pauline offered insight into what the Jets could do with the No. 7 pick.
"Some were shocked when I had offensive tackle Armand Membou going to the New England Patriots in the most recent mock," Pauline wrote. " ... I am told just about every team in the top 15 has met with Membou and spent extensive time with him over the past month via sit-downs or Zoom meetings. ... I spoke with a league source who told me he believes that if the Patriots pass on Membou, the Jets will swipe him up with the seventh pick (assuming he gets past Jacksonville and the Raiders)."
Membou primarily played right tackle at Missouri, but Pauline added "there is no concern" that Membou can play left tackle in the NFL.
Membou's stock has skyrocketed since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, with many experts now ranking him ahead of LSU's Will Campbell as the top O-linemen in this year's class. Whenever there's that much pre-draft helium behind a prospect, it's fair to wonder whether agents are using insiders to artificially inflate interest in their clients.
Nevertheless, Membou is a legitimate prospect and appears destined to hear his name called early in the draft, which starts April 24.
