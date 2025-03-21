'Aaron Glenn Will Love Him': Jets Linked To Fascinating NFL Draft Prospect
Many NFL mock drafts have the New York Jets using the seventh-overall pick on a quarterback, tight end or someone who plays in the trenches. But what if they target their secondary instead?
In a piece published Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer linked the Jets to Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. Breer offered the note while answering a question about identifying prospects teams are higher on than members of NFL Media.
"Two Texas guys -- Matthew Golden on offense and Jahdae Barron on defense," Breer wrote. "Golden is fast (4.29 at the combine), skilled, productive and very clean character-wise. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the first receiver taken. And ditto for Barron at corner, or at least one-way corner, as a player with great tape and a ton of flexibility to play all over the secondary (I bet new New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn will love him for that ... so he could go as high as No. 7)."
Outside of Sauce Gardner (who needs an extension), the Jets are thin at cornerback following D.J. Reed's departure to join the Detroit Lions. They signed veteran Brandon Stephens, but that move hasn't exactly garnered rave reviews.
Barron is coming off a stellar senior season at Texas. In 16 games, he posted five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one sack, one fumble recovery and 67 tackles.
