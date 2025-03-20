Jets Pick Skyrocketing Prospect In Leading NFL Draft Expert's New Mock
The New York Jets could go in many directions with the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could target a quarterback, pick this year's best tight end prospect, or bolster their defense.
However, Daniel Jeremiah, one of the top draft experts in the industry, believes New York will land an ascending offensive line prospect. In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has the Jets using the seventh pick to select Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou.
"Membou slides in at right tackle for the Jets," Jeremiah wrote. "His size, physicality and athleticism would make him a great fit."
Notably, Jeremiah has Membou being drafted ahead of LSU's Will Campbell, who entered draft season as the consensus top offensive line prospect in the class. However, concerns over Campbell's short arms and a potential move to left guard caused his draft stock to slide after the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Now, many experts believe Membou will be the first lineman off the board.
Fortifying their offensive line would be a wise draft strategy for the Jets, who are set to enter next season with Justin Fields as their top quarterback. As for landing a young QB, you could make a case for New York reaching out to the New England Patriots about a potential trade for Joe Milton III.
