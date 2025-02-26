Jets Predicted To Land $150 Million Star QB As Aaron Rodgers Replacement
Who'll replace Aaron Rodgers as the franchise quarterback for the New York Jets?
How the Jets go about answering that question will be one of the top storylines of the NFL offseason. ESPN's Seth Walder offered his own answer in a piece published Thursday, predicting New York to land Derek Carr if he's released by the New Orleans Saints.
"In this scenario, the Jets pick Carr up off the Saints' discard pile," Walder wrote. "It's hard to know what the new Jets regime will be looking for after moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but new coach Aaron Glenn saw the Lions win with an unwanted Jared Goff. Carr doesn't have Goff's upside, but he would raise the Jets' floor. And as poorly as recent seasons have gone, New York has pieces to launch a quicker turnaround than one might think."
All signs point toward the Saints moving on from Carr this offseason. Carr, who signed a four-year, $150 contract with New Orleans in 2023, is set to carry a $51.4 million cap hit in 2025 but isn't guaranteed any money in 2026.
The Jets also own the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a pick they could use to target a long-term solution at quarterback.
