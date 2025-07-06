Jets Predicted To Land Generational QB Prospect
The New York Jets have a quarterback in the building right now who they very well could build around.
That's at least going to be the case for the 2025 season. New York signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal and seemingly has tailored the offseason around putting him in a position to succeed. Fields is just 26 years old and although he's on just a two-year deal, there's upside here. He has had an up-and-down start to his young career, but he has his best opportunity so far in 2025.
It's far too early to be thinking ahead beyond Fields, especially because if things work out, why not keep him around in the long term?
Mosts of the offseason buzz has been positive, but Pro Football Sports Network's Max Dorsey shared a significantly-too-early 2026 mock draft and it doesn't sound like they have much faith in New York. Dorsey projected the Jets to land the No. 2 pick and use it to select Texas quartetback Arch Manning.
"No. 2) New York Jets," Dorsey said. "Arch Manning, QB, Texas. There’s a very real possibility that Arch Manning will not declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and instead return to Texas for his senior season. However, if that doesn’t happen, he has all the tools to be a top selection this year.
"Manning has only started two college football games, but will officially take the helm for the Longhorns in 2025. From the small sample size he put on tape in 2024, it’s already clear he has the arm, athleticism, size, and overall skill set to be as good as any quarterback in the country. Manning could be considered the best player in this class with a good season at Texas this year."
Landing a prospect like Manning certainly would be fun, but this is far too early to suggest something like this. Fields is taking over the Jets' starting job and he has all of the upside in the world. New York is building this offense around him and there's talent everywhere on the roster. Fields and the Jets overall may not have sky-high expectations, but they can surprise people. If things go as planned, the Jets won't be picking anywhere near No. 2 in 2026.
