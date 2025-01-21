Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Replace Aaron Rodgers With 29 Touchdown Star

The Jets could replace Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are likely to move on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. While Rodgers put together a solid season in 2024, he was the olest starting quarterback in the NFL and he comes with quite a bit of baggage.

The free agency class doesn't have a lot to work with at quarterback, so the Jets may need to get creative to replace Rodgers.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently predicted the Jets would use the NFL Draft to replace Rodgers. Vacchiano anticipates New York to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round.

"The best move for the future of the franchise is to have a clean break and let Rodgers go back into the darkness," Vacchiano wrote. "But where does that leave the Jets? Since they pick No. 7 overall, they likely wouldn't end up with a rookie quarterback who would be ready to start the season. But they do need to grab one in this draft to start that process. That could have them reaching for the third quarterback on the board — like Ole Miss' (Jaxson) Dart."

Dart finds himself in the second tier of signal callers in the draft this season. He isn't quite as talented as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but Dart is still a tremendous prospect.

During his senior year at Ole Miss, Dart threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. The senior threw for at least 300 yards in eight different games including a 515 yard performance against Arkansas.

While it may be a reach to grab Dart at pick No. 7, the Jets could explore the idea of trading back a few picks to select him.

