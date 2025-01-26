Jets Projected To Select 1,233-Yard Game-Changer With No. 7 Pick
The New York Jets didn't have the greatest season of all time in 2024.
New York had high expectations but finished the season with a 5-12 record. While this is the case, fans should have some hope for 2025. It's a new era in New York with Aaron Glenn now leading the team into the future as the team's head coach.
The Jets have a lot of talent on the roster -- no matter what the team decides to do with Aaron Rodgers -- and there's a chance they could turn things around in 2025. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Jets will have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. New York will have a chance to add some top-tier talent.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of the year and projected New York to select Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren at No. 7.
"Warren is one of my favorite players in this draft," Jeremiah said. "He will be popular with his quarterback and running backs as a difference-making in-line tight end."
You never want to lose games and end up with a high draft pick, but landing someone like Warren could make it worth it. He's 6'6 and is coming off a season in which he racked up an eye-popping 1,233 yards on 104 catches. Warren also chipped in eight touchdowns in 16 games. Adding him to the Jets' offense along with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall would be amazing not just for 2025, but for years to come.
That would be a pretty solid core to build around. Add in Rodgers or another capable quarterback along with possibly Davante Adams and New York could be on to something.
