Jets Reported Interested In Ex-NFL QB For Offensive Coordinator Job
A dark-horse candidate has emerged for the New York Jets' offensive coordinator vacancy.
Former NFL quarterback Jerrod Johnson is a candidate for the job, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV reported Monday, citing sources. Johnson, who spent the last two seasons as the Texans' quarterbacks coach, also is a candidate for Houston's offensive coordinator vacancy after the franchise fired Bobby Slowik.
"Johnson, 36, a Humble native and Texas A&M standout quarterback who played for six different NFL teams, interviewed Monday for the Texans’ offensive coordinator job and is regarded as a top internal candidate as a potential replacement for former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to league sources," Wilson wrote.
"The New York Jets, now coached by Houston native and former Texas A&M All-American cornerback Aaron Glenn, are also expected to pursue an interview with Johnson, per sources."
Recent reports indicate Detroit Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is the favorite to land New York's offensive coordinator job. Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley also is in the running, but he interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and hadn't met with the Jets as of this writing.
Johnson spent six seasons in the NFL, enjoying stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. He never appeared in an NFL game.
Johnson began his NFL coaching career in 2017 as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. He worked for the Minnesota Vikings from 2019 through 2021 before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 as an assistant quarterbacks coach.
Of course, the biggest story surrounding the Jets is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's status for next season remains unclear.
