Jets Rumors: People In NFL Think This Coach Will Land New York's OC Job
Perhaps Nick Caley isn't the favorite for the New York Jets' offensive coordinator job after all.
Multiple recent reports indicated Caley, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, was the top option to fill the offensive coordinator vacancy under new head coach Aaron Glenn. However, the narrative changed this week, with Detroit Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand reportedly emerging as the favorite.
"Former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrad is firmly on radar of Jets coach Aaron Glenn for offensive coordinator and many league sources expressed confidence he will land the job," KPRC-TV's Aaron Wilson wrote Tuesday on the X platform.
Wilson's report followed a similar update from NFL insider Josina Anderson, who said Engstrand was involved in "substantive discussions" for the opening. Anderson added that veteran coach Steve Wilks is a candidate for New York's defensive coordinator opening.
Engstrand, 42, coached in college from 2005 through 2018 before joining the Lions in 2020. He spent the last two seasons as Detroit's pass-game coordinator under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who recently was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Of course, much of the conversation in New York is centered around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose future with the Jets remains unclear.
