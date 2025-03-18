Jets Reportedly Meeting With Young Playmaker
Most of the talk of the last week has been about free agency across the National Football League.
There is more than just free agency going on right now, though. The National Football League Draft will be here in April so teams also have been heading to pro days across the country and preparing to bring the next set of top prospects into the NFL.
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft so they obviously will have a chance to add some talent. They have more than just their first-round pick, though, obviously. This is the first offseason with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey with the franchise as head coach and general manager so it will be interesting to see how the team handles the draft.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Tuesday that the Jets will meet with Fresno State safety Dean Clark on Wednesday in a top-30 visit.
"It's that time of the year: top-30 visits," Cimini said. "Fresno St S Dean Clark (6-1, 206) will visit with the Jets tomorrow, per source. Ran a 4.49u at his recent pro day and posted a 41-inch vertical jump. Two-year starter at Fresno St."
Clark spent four seasons with Kent State and then the last two with Fresno State. He had four interceptions and two sacks over the last two years with Fresno State. The Jets could use more reinforcements at safety. Could Clark end up being an option?
He's gotten almost no buzz this offseason, but has good size and racked up nine passes defended over the last two years.