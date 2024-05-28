New York Jets' Roster Graded Higher than Bills, Dolphins
There is only one AFC East team on the list, and it happens to be the New York Jets.
NFL Media's Eric Edholm evaluated all 32 team rosters and subsequently ranked the Top 10 in terms of which teams have the most complete collection of personnel. Rather than tabbing the four-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills or the 11-win Miami Dolphins, Edholm slotted the Jets at No. 10 overall with the Bills and Fins missing the cut.
The San Francisco 49ers captured the No. 1 ranking followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Coming off back-to-back 7-10 seasons, New York is facing great expectations thanks to the highly-anticipated return of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The four-time NFL MVP's presence, alone, makes the Jets that much better, and Edholm argues the team's talent has improved on the whole over the offseason.
"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably gonna be out of here. I like that kind of pressure though," said Rodgers during an OTAs media availability.
Attempting to enhance the protection around their 40-year-old quarterback, New York replaced three starters along the offensive line and drafted Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu as a depth piece/future starter. They also provided Rodgers with two more pass-catching weapons, signing former Los Angeles Chargers' WR2 Mike Williams and drafting Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley at No. 65 overall.
We got the guys, we got the coaches, we got everything we need, the training staff, everything that it takes for us to be able get to where we wanna get to," said Gardner.
The 23-year-old Gardner, already a two-time All-Pro, leads a deep defense that has resided in the NFL's Top 4 for the past two years.
"Like no one is happy with the results as of yet," said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich last week in Florham Park. "Yeah, statistically, we've ended in the top five, but ultimately winning is how we create a legacy in this League. So, until that happens, and we win, substantial wins and we hold that trophy together, we're not going to be done."
From NFL Media's top 10 most complete teams for 2024 season:
"I debated a host of teams for the final spot here, including AFC East rivals Buffalo and Miami, the Cowboys, and up-and-coming teams such as the Bears. But once I looked closer, it became obvious to me: The Jets have enough to be considered a top-10 roster -- all things considered -- at least for this season. ... There might be questions about head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but the Jets’ talent is stronger than many are ready to admit. If Rodgers is healthy, this is a playoff contender."