Jets Rumors: Starting WR Waiting On Aaron Rodgers Before Making Big Decision
So, what's the deal with Allen Lazard?
The veteran receiver remains under contract for two more seasons with the New York Jets but isn't guaranteed any money in either campaign. As such, all signs point toward the Jets either reworking Lazard's contract or releasing him sometime this offseason.
In a piece published Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini suggested Lazard could be waiting on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remains unsigned but reportedly has his sights set on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Wide receiver Allen Lazard could stay with the team, but he will have to take a significant pay cut on his $11 million (non-guaranteed) base salary," Cimini wrote. "General manager Darren Mougey said they're 'working through' a potential restructure.
"They could try to cut his salary to the neighborhood of $2.75 million, the amount of (Josh) Reynolds' one-year contract. The two receivers have similar career numbers. Lazard could be waiting to see if a reunion with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers is possible before deciding on the Jets' proposal."
Lazard, 29, was a disappointment over his first two seasons in New York. After posting just 23 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown in 2023, the former Green Bay Packer registered 37 catches for 530 yards and six TDs last season with Rodgers back under center.
Lazard remains a solid receiver who could be a useful weapon for Justin Fields in 2025. But his best days are behind him, and the Jets might prefer to get younger at receiver as they enter a new era.
To that end, New York owns the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and could use the pick to target an explosive offensive talent.
